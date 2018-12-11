As the violent strike in the plastics industry continues‚ cars were set alight at the offices of Mpact Plastics in Germiston on Monday.

A handful of cars were in flames in the parking lot of their offices in Wadeville.

SowetanLIVE reported earlier that the violent strike claimed its first fatality on November 30.

A security guard at a plastics factory in Springs was doused with petrol and set alight. He succumbed to his injuries. An employee who was assaulted at a plastics company in the same area three weeks ago is still in ICU.

National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) CEO Gerhard Papenfus said on Monday that “constructive engagement under these circumstances is impossible”.

“It is also the case because the attitude of employers will automatically harden under these circumstances. In any event‚ employers have already made their best offer. This industry cannot afford further concessions.”

Papenfus believes the strike shows that trade unions are “fighting for relevance”.

“These trade unions are competing for membership and external support from the ranks of thugs‚ where the only negotiating tool is to strike and demonstrate‚ and where that fails‚ escalate it to intimidation through violence‚ where nothing‚ not even lives‚ are spared.”

SowetanLIVE reported that the strike continues‚ despite a proposed wage settlement offer exceeding the demands of trade unions.