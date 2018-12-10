Soothing touch, voice for rape survivors

Lindy Kunene has dedicated her life to helping women and children who have been sexually violated.

Kunene, a medical doctor who works at the Sinakekelwe Thuthuzela Care Centre in Vosloorus, East Rand, is tasked with examining victims, collecting DNA evidence and giving testimony in court.

Women come into her consultation room shaken and bruised after being raped.

Speaking to Sowetan, Kunene who has been a doctor for more than 14 years, said her work was challenging but being able to help survivors of sexual violence gave her hope.

"The work is challenging but it is my calling. I believe that you are put in a certain position for a purpose. There are times when it is tough," she said.

Last month the centre where Kunene works assisted 109 victims, a majority of whom were children. About 56 cases were opened.

Kunene said seeing a woman or child come into the centre for the first time was a heartbreaking experience. She said victims came in crying and distraught.

"It is like working in casualty but here we see more emotional pain, which is more dangerous," she said.

Some of the people who come here are not coming for the first time. They can be coming back for the second or third time."