Soothing touch, voice for rape survivors
Lindy Kunene has dedicated her life to helping women and children who have been sexually violated.
Kunene, a medical doctor who works at the Sinakekelwe Thuthuzela Care Centre in Vosloorus, East Rand, is tasked with examining victims, collecting DNA evidence and giving testimony in court.
Women come into her consultation room shaken and bruised after being raped.
Speaking to Sowetan, Kunene who has been a doctor for more than 14 years, said her work was challenging but being able to help survivors of sexual violence gave her hope.
"The work is challenging but it is my calling. I believe that you are put in a certain position for a purpose. There are times when it is tough," she said.
Last month the centre where Kunene works assisted 109 victims, a majority of whom were children. About 56 cases were opened.
Kunene said seeing a woman or child come into the centre for the first time was a heartbreaking experience. She said victims came in crying and distraught.
"It is like working in casualty but here we see more emotional pain, which is more dangerous," she said.
Some of the people who come here are not coming for the first time. They can be coming back for the second or third time."
She said as a doctor she also employed counselling skills when handling victims.
"You need to know what happens to them when they leave here. Some of them don't have any support system so you need to check on them."
Kunene said counselling sessions assist survivors to deal with the emotional pain and start functioning but the process took time.
Sinakekelwe Thuthuzela Care Centre also offers women comfort packs which contain toiletries as well as a place to shower after they have been examined.
Kunene said once the patient has gone through the NPA's trauma containment office she compiles a medical report and conducts a head to toe examination.
She also uses crime kits to collect evidence which are later given to police to assist with investigations.
Kunene said the high number of cases they deal with were a bad reflection on
society.
"It is shocking, to see what is really happening in our society. Women who want to be in love or involved with someone should not be experiencing this kind of violence."
