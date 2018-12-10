SA women scientists honoured in Kenya for pioneering research

What is in our skin that attracts mosquitoes and spreads malaria - and how can we use that knowledge to keep the little critters away from us?

These are some of the vital questions being answered by one of eight emerging South African researchers who last week received one of the highest scientific honours in sub-Saharan Africa.

Madelien Wooding from the University of Pretoria was honoured at the prestigious L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Awards in Nairobi‚ Kenya.

"My research uses analytical chemistry techniques to study insect chemical communication‚ specifically in mosquitoes responsible for the spread of malaria in South Africa‚ in order to find alternative ways to control the spread of malaria‚" said Wooding.

By exploring chemical compounds on the skin that attract a mosquito to bite a human‚ Wooding hopes to "use this knowledge in the future to develop outdoor mosquito traps" so that fewer humans are bitten.