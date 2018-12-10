Herman Mashaba lays charges against Geoff Makhubo and Parks Tau

According to the report Makhubo's company, Molelwane Consulting, received a 10% fee of R30m from the R300m tender awarded to Regiments Fund Managers, a fund managing entity and division of Regiments Capital. The tender was to manage the city's fund established to meet its future debt repayments.

“A contract signed by Makhubo shows that Regiments agreed to pay 10% of its fees to Makhubo’s company, Molelwane Consulting, in exchange for Makhubo’s 'maintenance of strategic relationships with the COJ [City of Johannesburg]'.

“With the blessing and alleged aide of Cllr Tau - who has admitted on record that he knew of the relationship between Makhubo and Regiments - Cllr Makhubo, who was tasked with exercising political oversight on one of the City’s largest contracts, was allowed to feast off the same set of contracts he had oversight over… Further to this, when the tender process in 2011 had excluded Regiments, it was Parks Tau, as the Mayor of the City, who stopped the tender, citing a lack of social responsibility in the requirements of bidders.” Mashaba said.