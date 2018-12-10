Girl who died at a music festival identified

An 18-year-old teen who died after falling from the stands in Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng during the Maftown Heights music festival at the weekend has been identified as Lesego Khukhwane.

Her family in Montshioa - just 6km down the road from the stadium - said they had heard over social media and on radio that there was a young woman who died at the festival but never thought it was their daughter.

Lesego’s uncle Kalaemang Khukhwane said after she did not return home two days after the festival he delegated family members to go on a search for his niece.

“When they arrived at the government mortuary, they found her body there. That was when we learnt that the girl who had died is actually my niece,” he said.

“I was the last person [in the family] to see her. I gave her R50 and took her to the bus station; her passing has really touched me.”