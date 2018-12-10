ANC could get 59% of the vote next year, DA 22% and EFF 10% - IRR poll

The Institute of Race Relations has predicted that the ANC will attract poll at around 59% of the votes in the national elections next year in 2019.

In a media statement on Monday, December 10 2018, The organisation said on Monday it took a snap poll to assess, among other things, the favourability of the ANC, EFF and DA ahead of the national elections, which are likely to be held in May 2019.

According to the results, the ANC was projected to emerge from the elections with 59% of the vote, the DA with 22% and the EFF with 10%. This is based on a 69% voter turnout.