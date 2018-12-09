Woman falls to death from grandstand at Mahikeng concert.

An unidentified woman fell from a grandstand during the Mahika Mahikeng Maftown Heights Music Festival at the Mahikeng Stadium in Mmabatho at the weekend, North West police said.

The incident occurred at about 1pm on Saturday. The woman is believed to have been in her twenties.

“According to information available at this stage, the woman was immediately treated by a doctor and paramedics, but she sadly passed on and was certified dead on the scene,” police said.

They appealed to anyone who could assist them to identify the woman and trace her family to contact Colonel Olebogeng Moraka at 082 569 2334 or Detective Warrant Officer Andries Moepeng at 082 455 4486.

Police have opened an inquest docket into her death.