It’s time for Eskom to play open cards with SA about the power crisis the country is facing‚ the DA says.

The DA’s spokesperson on state capture‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ said on Sunday the party had noted the conflicting reports surrounding the current crisis at Eskom and believed that South Africans deserved clarity with regards to the “many theories‚ explanations and excuses provided by Eskom during these very dark days”.

“There are many reasons for the power failures South Africans are now being forced to endure – ranging from state capture and a lack of coal to allegations of irregular tenders and Eskom’s use of companies that are unable to provide the services Eskom so desperately needs.