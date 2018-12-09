South Africa

Rejoice! No load-shedding this Sunday

By nico gous - 09 December 2018 - 09:55
Eskom said there will be no load-shedding on Sunday.
There is some reprieve for frustrated South Africans as Eskom said there would be no scheduled power cuts - known as load-shedding - this Sunday.

“We have recovered sufficient pumped storage levels and some of our generating units have returned to service.”

But, despite this, the power utility said rotational power cuts remained a possibility as the power system was "in a state of ALERT".

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “The system operator has warned though, that the power system remains vulnerable and that the current status might be reviewed should the grid become constrained due to plant breakdowns.”

