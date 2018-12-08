The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) may be headed for a collision course with the Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa due to differences in certain constitutional issues.

Sascoc on Saturday insisted that they do not object to the Minister’s recommendations contained in a report produced from the ministerial inquiry into the affairs of the organisation‚ but that they want further engagement on certain constitutional issues because some of the items are sacrosanct to them.

On Friday‚ Xasa gave the current Sascoc board until the end of April next year to implement the wide-ranging recommendations of the report at the organisation‚ which has been riddled with issues of poor governance.

Reacting to the report‚ the contents of which Xasa disclosed in a press conference on Friday‚ at Sascoc’s general meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday morning‚ president Gideon Sam said they want to further engage Xasa on issues around how the future presidents of the organisation are going to be appointed.