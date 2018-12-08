“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to inform the South African public and soccer loving fans that the SABC and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have reached an agreement for the live broadcast of PSL matches on SABC radio stations‚ including on SABC television channel SABC 1‚” the SABC’s statement read.

“This follows a series of engagements between the parties in an effort to find a solution.

“Soccer fans are encouraged to watch the Telkom Knockout match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC taking place in Port Elizabeth at 18h00 live on SABC 1 and SABC radio stations.”

SABC group executive of corporate affairs and marketing Neo Momodu said the TKO final will be broadcast on radio in nine African Language Services (ALS) stations‚ Radio 2000 and XKFM.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September could not be reached for comment.