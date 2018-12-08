Stage 1 load-shedding will take place from 9am to 10pm on Saturday‚ Eskom said.

The power utility said load-shedding was needed “as we conserve and build reserves for the week ahead and give our maintenance teams space to bring generating units back online“.

On Thursday‚ public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom management would work throughout the festive season to resolve operational problems at the power utility.

Senior management’s leave had been cancelled‚ and they would be deployed to different power stations to assess the issues on the ground.