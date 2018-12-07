Pandor vows to work hard to protect the integrity of universities

Minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor has vowed to work closely with Universities South Africa to help institutions guard against assaults on academic integrity. This came after the alleged degree fraud at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Zululand.

“Academic integrity of our academic qualifications is fundamental to our university system. All universities from around the world are at risk from these issues but I don’t believe that these problems are widespread here.

"It is clear that there are criminals outside and within our university system who will stop at nothing to use our universities for financial gain. I will not allow our universities to be captured,” Pandor said.