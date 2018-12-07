Help for Alex residents whose homes were destroyed in fire

About 2,000 people are homeless after a fire spread across Johannesburg's Alexandra township and destroyed their shacks on Thursday afternoon.

More than 600 shacks were destroyed in the blaze.

Angry community members cornered a man they suspected had started the fire. The crowd meted out mob justice, severely beating the man who later died in hospital.

Residents allege that the fire was started as a revenge attack.

A woman who spoke to eNCA after the blaze described the incident.

"Those guys who were fighting ... came here to pay a revenge and then they apparently burnt one shack. Unfortunately, it affected all the shacks around here."

Police have opened a case of murder and are investigating the origins of the fire.