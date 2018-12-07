Golden Mile hotspot gets a R1.6bn facelift

Enough electrical cabling to go from Durban to Port Shepstone was used as part of the R1.6bn refurbishment of Durban entertainment hotspot Suncoast.

On top of this, 1.9 million bricks were used, and the size of the redeveloped sea-facing property - officially launched on Thursday night - has increased to 48,012m², the equivalent of five rugby fields.

These figures were released by the property's owners, Tsogo Sun, on Thursday.

Glenn Joseph, COO of Tsogo Sun Gaming, said: "Tsogo Sun has spent over R4bn on casino and hotel refurbishments in the past five years, R1.6bn of which has been invested into Suncoast in the last 24 months.

"It has been the bulk of our capital expenditure focus and is testament to our confidence in South Africa and in Durban in particular."