Fire burns 150 shacks in Alex

Hundreds of people were left homeless in Greenville, Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, yesterday after a fire swept through their shacks.

An estimated 150 shacks went up in flames leaving about 400 homeless.

Residents said the fire started at one of the shacks not far from London Road at about 1pm and spread through the area.

At 6pm, firefighters were still battling the blaze as many residents were trying to salvage what was left of their possessions.

Zameka Sigwili said when she saw some smoke in her shack she thought it was an electric cable that was burning.

She rushed to switch off the electricity not knowing the worst had just started.

"When we got out the flames were actually here. Our neighbours came out to help us take what we could move out of the shack in a rush. We could not take everything.

"We were only able to take out the clothes, fridge, television set and the wardrobe as you can see. Other things went up in flames. Our ID documents, everything," said Sigwili.