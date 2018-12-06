'The cancer of state capture' will be hard to uproot, says Joel Netshitenzhe

Efforts to fight against corruption, state capture and reassert ethical leadership in the ANC will not be a walk in the park, national executive member (NEC) Joel Netshitenzhe said.

In an assessment of the crisis facing the ANC to gain voter trust ahead of next year’s elections, Netshitenzhe told an audience at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday night that the “cancer of state capture” would take an intricate and prolonged fight to uproot.

“Experience over the past 10 months has demonstrated that the struggle to unravel corruption and state capture will be complex and protracted because the beneficiaries of corruption and state capture will not give up without a fight, now especially as orange overalls beckon,” he said.

He was speaking at a dialogue hosted by the UJ’s OR Tambo School of Leadership. He said that uprooting corruption would be a difficult task because it had spread to all sectors of society including trade unions, the private sector, youth formations and even religious establishments.

“The private sector, which either facilitated, co-operated or succumbed to extortion in relation to state capture ...is a reflection of corruption in the business where companies adapted to corrupt environments in which they find themselves.