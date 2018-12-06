Sondela death toll rises.

The number of people who have died in the clashes between Sothos and Xhosas in Sondela, Rustenburg, North West, has increased to 12.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgoabone told Sowetan on Thursday that the person who died had been a victim of the attacks which took place in November.

“Unfortunately, one man who was assaulted during the violence that took place from the 18th to the 26 of November has died. The man died in hospital yesterday (on Wednesday),” said Mokgoabone.

Meanwhile, six people appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of murder and kidnapping, which are related to the Sondela killings. The six will be back in court on December 12 for bail application.

“One of the six suspects who appeared in court today (Thursday) will again appear in court tomorrow (on Friday). He will join three other suspects who are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder. This takes the total number of people who have been arrested to nine,” said Mokgoabone.

Police found five people dead on November 26 after clashes the night before. Six other people died between November 18 and 24 in the fights between a group of Sotho men known as Marashia and Xhosa men.