School security guard suspended for molesting pupil

A security guard has been suspended for molesting a pupil at an Eastern Cape school.

The Eastern Cape department of education suspended the guard at Ntafufu Senior Secondary School in Lusikisiki.

According to the department’s spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima, the incident took place this past weekend when a grade 12 pupil and two other pupils requested water from the guard who refused them entrance to the school.

The pupils entered the school despite the guard refusing them entry. The guard then approached the pupil at which point he fondled her while one of the other pupils recorded a video.

“The preliminary report by the OR Tambo Coastal district director states that these learners entered the premises of the school and that's when the guard allegedly approached the female and is seen in the video fondling the girl learner,” Mtima said.

Mtima said the department sent a team of investigators to the school on Thursday to investigate the allegations.

“A preliminary report submitted to the department by the district director led to the school guard being given precautionary suspension with full pay pending investigation.Due to the urgency of the matter, the department has vowed to speed up the investigation,” Mtima said.