MEC Lesufi visits school of teacher insulted by pupil online
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Lewisham Primary school in Krugersdorp on Thursday after a video showing a learner spewing insults to his teacher went viral.
According to the department, the incident occurred five months ago. The video shows a female teacher trying to restrain the pupil, who shouts at a male teacher, saying "You smell, did you even wash."
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the grade 7 pupil seen on the video was at the time of the incident suspended and taken through a disciplinary process, which recommended an expulsion.
“A process to interact with the child’s parents has commenced. Lesufi has also appointed an inter-departmental assessment team that will conduct an assessment focusing on the wellbeing of the learner, academic progress and identify a relevant school for him,” Mabona said.
The appointed team has to provide a report with appropriate recommendations to the MEC next Tuesday for necessary action. Lesufi said what happened is really unfortunate and regrettable but that his main concern was the wellbeing of the child and his future.
“The department condemns the behaviour of the pupil and has a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of misconduct. We urge pupils to refrain from any acts of misdemeanour,” Lesufi said.