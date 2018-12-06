'It bit me with its jaws' - shaken man describes lion attack in KZN

The scars on Sabelo Masondo’s chest will be a lingering reminder of the moment he escaped from the jaws of a lion.

The 27-year-old was attacked by the big cat while walking along a dirt road near Emagcekeni village in Gluckstadt, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The near-fatal incident has confirmed rumours swirling in the area for weeks that a lion has been prowling the veld outside the village. While Masondo recovers, the search for the marauding predator continues.

Masondo said that he had been walking along a gravel path last week when he spotted the lion. “It immediately darted towards to me and I quickly ran to a nearby fence," he said.

"It grabbed me on the trousers with its paws. My trousers were torn and it bit me with its jaws under my armpit before I could manage to jump over the fence,” he said.