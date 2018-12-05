South Africa

Off-duty cop kills attacker in sugarcane field

By JEFF WICKS - 05 December 2018 - 14:44
A police officer shot a man who disturbed him with his lover in a cane field.
A police officer shot a man who disturbed him with his lover in a cane field.
Image: eNCA

An off-duty policeman shot and killed a knobkerrie-wielding man who attacked him and a companion in a sugarcane field near Verulam, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the officer had been sitting in his car with a companion when they were approached by two men on Tuesday night.

“The men started breaking the windows and one man, armed with a knobkerrie, opened the door and assaulted him,” he said.

“He opened fire, fatally wounding the one man. The other suspect managed to flee the scene. An inquest and attempted carjacking [case] were opened at Verulam police station for investigation,” he said.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said that medics rushed to the scene and found a wounded man in the cane field.

“Medics assessed the suspect and found that he had been shot in the chest and died at the scene. He was still clenching a pocket knife in his right hand. The motive for the attack is believed to be robbery,” he said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde grimaces as he’s cuffed and led away after murder judgment handed ...
Power FM's Chairmans' interview | Part 2
X