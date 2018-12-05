Man found with 56 iPhones arrested.

Johannesburg police have arrested a man who was found with 56 iPhones and thousands of rands in cash.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 39-year-old man was arrested in Fordsburg corner Mint and Gillies street on Tuesday.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they were stopped by a complainant who informed them that his iPhone was stolen and is tracking at Fordsburg. They went to the said street and preliminary investigation around people residing around that area informed them about a male selling cell phones.

“They found him outside his flat and he took the police to his room that is where police recovered 56 I phones, two laptops and in cash cash. The value of the recovered items is estimated to R600 000,” said Mbele.

Police said the man is not a registered second hand dealer and one of the iPhones belonged to a man who was robbed in Rosebank while another was stolen in Durban.

The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.