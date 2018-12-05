Increase in car crashes on N3 to Durban

The number of car crashes on the busy N3 route towards Durban has increased by 12.5% in the past 10 months.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has recorded 999 car crashes so far this year, compared to the 888 crashes recorded last year.

According to N3TC’s Miles le Roux, over 70% of light motor vehicle crashes were attributed to human error while over 80% in heavy vehicles was also due to the same error.

“The guy behind the wheel is responsible for 70% of the problem. The car is about 12%,” said Le Roux.

“Fatigue is a big issue.”

About 26% of the crashes are due to the vehicles leaving the road, 19% are due to the cars rolling and over 16% are head-on collisions which, according to Le Roux are all human errors.

“Those are nearly 60% of all the crashes. If we could deal with that, we could reduce our crashes substantially.

“Vehicles rolling [and] vehicles leaving the road: that’s about speed, that’s about people falling asleep behind the wheel.”