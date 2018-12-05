Baby's corpse still in hospital mortuary after eight months

A baby's body is allegedly rotting in a hospital mortuary because of a dispute over the burial.

The body of the baby boy who died the same day he was born on March 29 has been kept at the Mankweng Hospital's mortuary in Limpopo for more than eight months. This, according to the Dikotla family in Mamadimo Park section of Mankweng, east of Polokwane, was because no one at the hospital wanted to account for the baby's death.

According to family spokesperson Piet Lekganyane, on the day the baby was born, his teen mother had been injected to destroy the pregnancy despite the fact that she had been carrying it for six months. “Our daughter had been pregnant for over six months when she was taken to the hospital for a check-up,” said Lekganyane.

He said upon arrival, a doctor at the hospital tested the 15-year-old girl's urine and told them the results came out negative. Lekganyane said the doctor then injected the girl before referring her to another doctor.

“To our dismay the second doctor confirmed the pregnancy but discharged our daughter to return home,” he said.

He said the girl started developing complications and ended up giving birth at home.

“Upon delivering the baby, we then took both mother and baby to the hospital. And the baby was still alive at the time,” he claimed. He said, however, that the baby died shortly after their arrival at the hospital.

"The hospital advised us to take the baby home to conduct a funeral but we refused because we wanted to know the exact cause of the death,” he said, adding that the hospital also told them the other option would be to conduct a pauper's burial.