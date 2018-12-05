Alleged serial killer among those who escaped from Joburg court
Two prisoners awaiting trial for murder have escaped from the Johannesburg high court.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the two suspects escaped around 2pm on Wednesday. The suspects have been named as Sbonelo Thwala‚ 21‚ and Mongezi Mcunukelwa‚ 31.
One of the two prisoners who escaped from the High Court is an alleged serial killer from Katlehong. How does this happen?— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) December 5, 2018
Masondo said police have launched a manhunt as they investigate how the suspects escaped. No arrests have been made.
News24 reported on 29 August last year that Mcunukelwa is an alleged serial killer who is linked to 10 murders and attempted murder cases. He was reportedly arrested on June 21 last year during a shootout with police.
This is a developing story.
PRISONERS BREAK FREE : JHB HIGH COURT. CBD. GP. THEY ARE STILL IN THE COURT BUILDING WHICH HAS BEEN LOCKED DOWN. AVOID!!!— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 5, 2018