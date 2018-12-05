South Africa

Alleged serial killer among those who escaped from Joburg court

By Nico Gous - 05 December 2018 - 18:49
Prisoners managed to escape from the Johannesburg High Court.
Image: 123RF/Sakhorn Saengtongsamarnsin

Two prisoners awaiting trial for murder have escaped from the Johannesburg high court.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the two suspects escaped around 2pm on Wednesday. The suspects have been named as Sbonelo Thwala‚ 21‚ and Mongezi Mcunukelwa‚ 31.

Masondo said police have launched a manhunt as they investigate how the suspects escaped. No arrests have been made.

News24 reported on 29 August last year that Mcunukelwa is an alleged serial killer who is linked to 10 murders and attempted murder cases. He was reportedly arrested on June 21 last year during a shootout with police.

This is a developing story.

