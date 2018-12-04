Son sought after murder of Chatsworth woman, 68

An elderly Chatsworth woman's body was found floating in a dam several days after she was reported missing.

What befell 68-year-old Chatsworth woman, whose body was found floating in a dam several days after she was reported missing, will become the focal point of a police probe into her death.

The body of Thanalatchmee Durugan was pulled from the reeds in the Silverglen nature reserve dam on Monday December 3.

Specialist divers from the police search and rescue unit pulled her decomposed remains from the muddy water. She went missing on November 29.