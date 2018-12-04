It all goes sour for business that struck a sweet R266m deal

A sugar importer has been left with a R266m bitter taste in his mouth by a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment.

Mohamed Amien Mukadam’s company‚ Starways‚ is in provisional liquidation after a deal with a supplier of Shoprite Checkers soured.

The Cape Town businessman went to court to force the retail giant and Pearl Island‚ a company that provides packaging and warehousing services to Shoprite‚ to pay for 25‚000 tons of white refined sugar.

He first tasted defeat in the Cape Town High Court‚ and on Tuesday five appeal court judges also threw out his case‚ instructing him to pay the costs of Pearl Island and Shoprite.

Starways concluded a deal with Pearl Island in 2016 to supply sugar costing around R10‚500 a ton (plus VAT) which would be delivered in consignments from October 2016 to May 2017.