‘I wish her well’: Shaun Abrahams has his say on Shamila Batohi

Shaun Abrahams, the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority, has wished his successor, Shamila Batohi, well.

Speaking to this publication via telephone from overseas moments after Batohi's appointment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, Abrahams said he had worked with Batohi when she was in charge of the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have worked with Shamila. She headhunted me for a post in Pietermaritzburg while she was the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in KwaZulu-Natal."

Asked if he had any advice for her on how to deal with the challenges that come with the post, Abrahams said he "wishes her well".