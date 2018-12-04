Fears of a repeat of Esidimeni behind bars

Six weeks after the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) warned that suicides were on the increase among mentally ill prisoners, two more unnatural deaths were reported.

This emerged at a Jics seminar in Eastern Cape last week, where the state of mentally ill prisoners was discussed.

Jics spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said the inspectorate could at this stage confirm two more unnatural deaths among mentally ill patients since the end of March.

"At this stage we don't want to speculate [if there could be more such deaths]," she said.

"Due to the DCS [department of correctional services] defunct mandatory system, we cannot be absolutely sure .

"The department has only categorised these two deaths so we don't know how many of the other deaths were mentally ill inmates.

"The categorisation of deaths is still outstanding," said Cupido, referring to the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998, which states that the head of each facility must keep a detailed record of all deaths.

Inspecting judge Johann van der Westhuizen recently said: "If we cannot find solutions to this problem we may be staring at a possible Life Esidimeni incident ...

"All mentally ill persons are considered vulnerable in our society, irrespective of whether they are incarcerated or not.

"We need to treat our citizens with the dignity they deserve in order to preserve and protect our society in its entirety."

The two deaths that were reported after March were a suicide and a homicide.

In the suicide, the inmate, whose name has not been released, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2015 while serving a second prison term at the Zonderwater correctional centre.

He attempted suicide in 2016 and had several other attempted suicides shortly before he was found hanging in prison this year.

Inmates at Zonderwater said the man exhibited strange behaviour before hanging himself. They told Jics he had not been eating or bathing, and he screamed at night.

Jics said the DCS referred him to Kalafong Hospital and upon his return he was housed at the medical facility which was a communal cell. He was found hanging in the ablution facility of the cell in June.