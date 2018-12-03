Social worker shot dead at home

A Limpopo social worker was shot dead while arriving home at the weekend. Police said the incident happened in Louis Trichardt on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they had launched a “massive” manhunt for people responsible for the killing of 45-year-old Muzila Thinavhuyo.

Ngoepe said the victim had just parked her car and was about to enter the house when unknown men emerged and shot her several times, killing her instantly.

“We were summoned to the crime scene and upon arrival we found the deceased lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds on her body,” said Ngoepe.

He said the motive behind the incident was unclear but hoped investigations would reveal that.

“A murder case has been opened but no one had been arrested yet,” he said, adding that anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the murder should contact Sergeant Tshilidzi Nthembuluseni on 082-215-3171 or the crime stop number 08600-10111.