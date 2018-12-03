SA soldiers guilty of assaulting Congolese boy

Eleven South African soldiers have been found guilty of assaulting a 17-year-old Congolese boy in a war zone.

“Three SA soldiers caught a male Congolese citizen, aged 17, who was suspected of stealing plastic basins and buckets belonging to SA soldiers and took him inside the military base where he was assaulted, sustaining a minor wound as a result,” SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said on Monday.

The soldiers assaulted the boy on January 30 last year in Mbuji-Mayi in the Kasai Oriental province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).