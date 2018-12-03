Pastors to draft code of conduct

SA will soon have a code of conduct for pastors at it tries to rid itself of bogus prophets who use religion to siphon money off from people.

On Friday, a task team of religious leaders from different denominations, together with the Cultural, Religious and Linguistics (CRL) Rights Commission, announced plans to host a national summit in February.

Rhema Bible Church leader Pastor Ray McCauley, who heads the task team, said the summit would focus on developing a code of conduct and system to bring religious leaders to account.

McCauley said the event would be inclusive of all religious organisations. "The commission has given the religious sector the task to chart the way forward with their help," he said.

The announcement comes after the CRL Rights Commission released a report into the commercialisation of religion, which exposed how people were being exploited by bogus pastors.

McCauley said the findings of the commission's investigations had brought shame to the country's religious sector.

"Their findings have embarrassed us and the religious sector, particularly the Christian faith, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons," McCauley said.