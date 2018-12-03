Death threats to the auditor-general and his staff‚ the wounding of a government auditor in a shooting and the vandalising of AG office staff's property have led to bodyguards being assigned to those under attack.

The AG‚ Kimi Makwetu‚ was given sweeping new powers last week with the enactment of the Public Audit Act‚ which will come into force in April.

The acting chair of parliament's standing committee on the AG‚ Nthabiseng Khunou‚ warned that the threats to Makwetu and his staff could get worse with the new law "because they now know that the AG can actually take steps when you do wrong".

Khunou was referring to "some government officials" who had become "emboldened when political principals started challenging findings of the AG".

"We're really concerned about what's happening‚" said Khunou. "If we don't protect the AG it means there'll be no accountability and people will do as they please."

Makwetu has flagged rising irregular government spending of up to R79bn.

Government and parliamentary insiders say Makwetu has been allocated permanent protectors following a security risk assessment conducted by the police.

This is the first time that the head of the office that monitors the government's spending of its R1-trillion-plus budget has been given a permanent bodyguard.

Makwetu's new powers will enable him to refer cases of unjustified and irregular spending to police and prosecutors. It will have dire implications for errant heads of government departments‚ CEOs of state-owned companies and their board members.