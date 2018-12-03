The Congress of the People (Cope) says the country needs to know the true extent of the crisis that power utility Eskom is facing.

Eskom’s spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted on Monday that the power utility would implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9am until 10pm. The power utility apologised for the inconvenience.

“The president of SA‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ must ‘stand up to the plate’ and give the nation a full and honest explanation as to the electricity generation crisis we face - and what‚ if anything‚ is government doing about it‚” said the party in a statement

It is said that Eskom has prepared a report that paints a disturbing picture of it’s ability to ‘keep the lights on’‚ but that it is being suppressed for political reasons given the impending elections.