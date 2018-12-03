Joburg's inner city plunged into darkness by damaged cable
The inner city of Johannesburg was without power on Sunday after a contractor working in Doornfontein damaged a City Power oil cable.
“The damage on the cable is extensive and resulted in oil spillage. The cable takes a minimum of 48 hours to repair‚” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
He said City Power technicians began repairs on Sunday night and that 32% of it had been fixed by early on Monday.
“The rest of the station where the cable feeds from will remain off while repairs are continuing‚” said Mangena.
The areas affected by the power outage include Doornfontein‚ Jeppestown‚ Troyville and Kazerne.
“Our technicians are still on site continuing with the repairs‚ working feverishly to try to restore power tonight‚ at the earliest possible time.”
Meanwhile‚ Eskom has issued an alert for stage two power cuts from 9am to 10pm on Monday. It will affect block 3B and 7B.
NOTICE: The System Operator has just confirmed the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding from 09:00 until 22:00. https://t.co/cjyjUct7Y2— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 3, 2018
Areas in these blocks‚ according to City Power‚ are mostly on the West Rand.
“Please view the attachment to see which areas will be affected by load shedding if Eskom implements load shedding from 9am. City Power will keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available‚” Mangena said.