Joburg's inner city plunged into darkness by damaged cable

He said City Power technicians began repairs on Sunday night and that 32% of it had been fixed by early on Monday.

“The rest of the station where the cable feeds from will remain off while repairs are continuing‚” said Mangena.

The areas affected by the power outage include Doornfontein‚ Jeppestown‚ Troyville and Kazerne.

“Our technicians are still on site continuing with the repairs‚ working feverishly to try to restore power tonight‚ at the earliest possible time.”

Meanwhile‚ Eskom has issued an alert for stage two power cuts from 9am to 10pm on Monday. It will affect block 3B and 7B.