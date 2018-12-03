Global company in sexual harassment mire.

A multinational renewable-energy company has been accused of failing its female employees after a site manager was given a written warning after being found guilty of sexual harassment.

Sowetan understands that the site manager who works for Enel Green Power was found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague through internal disciplinary processes, but was allowed to keep his job.

The verdict was passed last week Tuesday, two days after the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.

The victim, who is employed as an engineer at the company, has also opened a criminal case against the manager after he allegedly grabbed her from behind and rubbed his buttocks on August 14, 2017.

Yesterday, gender activist Lebo Kheswa, who is assisting the 33-year-old victim, said it was shocking that the company expected its female employees to continue working with the site manager despite the verdict.

"The guy is still in the company, and they have given him a written warning. How does Enel expect women to work in the same environment as a perpetrator? This guy should have been fired," she said.

Kheswa said there were complaints against the same man from at least two other women in the company.