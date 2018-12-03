Life seems hopeless for Mthobisi Ntethe‚ who is idle at home after losing his job as a car washer that paid R70 a day.

The 22-year-old‚ from Ndwedwe‚ north of Durban‚ was implicated‚ with classmates‚ in the matric cheating scandal that rocked the Class of 2014 at Mashiyamahle Secondary School.

They all denied cheating and‚ backed by their principal‚ Zachias Ntanzi‚ who was adamant that his school was not guilty of cheating‚ went to court to fight the allegations.

Frustrated with nothing to do‚ Ntethe resorted to washing cars in Verulam in 2017‚ where he earned R70 day while awaiting his fate. But he has since lost that job and is now at home.

The basic education department requested‚ in a statement a few days ago‚ that the Class of 2014 at Mashiyamahle collect their matric certificates from Ilembe district offices in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

“The department of education has received certificates of the 2014 candidates of Mashiyamahle High School from Umalusi. The certificates received for Mashiyamahle are bachelor passes‚ diploma passes‚ higher certificate passes and subject certificates‚” said the department.

It said that candidates from Mashiyamahle who still wanted to improve their results could register to write before January 31 2019.