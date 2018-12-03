The ANC has paid its respects to former treasurer-general and struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang‚ saying he remained a “relentless and calm activist” up to the time of his death.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party “dips its banner in sorrow”. Msimang died early on Monday.

“We are in shock at the passing of an unwavering revolutionary and give our deepest condolences to the children‚ grandchildren and the extended family and comrades of [Msimang]‚” said Mabe.

"Uncle Mendi‚ as he was fondly known‚ was a long-serving member of the ANC‚ having cut his wisdom teeth along with Walter Sisulu and others in the ANC Youth League as a student."