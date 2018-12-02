Stage 2 rotational loadshedding is still in operation throughout the country on Sunday due to capacity constraints‚ Eskom has confirmed.

The electricity parastatal implemented stage 1 loadshedding on Saturday morning but later upgraded it to stage 2 due to a shortage of capacity as a result of generating units not returning to service as planned and due to an additional loss of a generating unit.

In a statement on Sunday‚ Eskom said: “In our latest update yesterday‚ we communicated that due to the high unavailability of plant‚ Eskom was unable to build the necessary reserves resulting in high probability of Stage 2 rotational loadshedding from 10am this morning. However‚ due to a further shortage of generation as a result of units that have not returned to service as expected‚ Stage 2 rotational loadshedding is implemented from 8am and is likely to continue until 10pm.