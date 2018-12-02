Mpumalanga 'teachers' learn lesson about 'fake qualifications'

Two teachers have been arrested in Mpumalanga after an investigation revealed they had allegedly used fake qualifications to get their jobs.

Hawks spokesperson captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Sibongile Rose Khuzwayo, 48, and Nonjabulo Bahle Mabuza, 31, were arrested on Thursday.

The pair appeared in the Wakkerstroom periodical court on Friday and were released on R3,000 bail.

Both were hired at the Seme Secondary School.

“Both suspects practised as teachers for eight and two years respectively. It is alleged that the Mpumalanga education department suffered a combined loss of more than R2.4m,” said Sekgotodi.

“The department became suspicious about the qualifications of the educators in 2017 and requested them to submit their qualifications. The pair allegedly opted to resign.

"The department opened a case with the local police which was later transferred to the Hawks for further investigations."

Khuzwayo and Mabuza were then arrested in connection with fraud.

The case has been postponed to February 6 2019.