Gauteng is expected to be uncomfortably hot for the next three days with the South African Weather Service issuing a heatwave warning for the province.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures in Gauteng and the south-western parts of the western bushveld in Limpopo is expected from Sunday until Wednesday‚” the service said in its regional weather forecast.

The was also an alert for extremely high fire danger conditions over the interior of Namakwa district in the Northern Cape‚ the Free State‚ North-West Province‚ Gauteng and the Thabazimbi area in Limpopo on Sunday.

Gauteng can expect partly cloudy but hot weather on Sunday with isolated afternoon showers. For those taking to the water to escape the heat‚ sunscreen is advised as the UVB sunburn index for the province has been flagged at “extreme”.

Johannesburg will warm up to around 33˚C and Pretoria 36˚C. Mahikeng residents will also feel the heat at 36˚C.

Cape Town will be partly cloudy at 23˚C and Durban can expect isolated showers and thundershowers at 25˚C.

