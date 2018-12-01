World AIDS Day to be marked with vigils and rallies

From lighting candles to holding rallies, people around the world will mark World AIDS Day on Saturday to raise awareness about the fight against HIV/AIDS and remember all those who have died from it.

The international event marks its 30th anniversary this year, with people across continents expected to hold campaigns and vigils and wear the symbolic red ribbons for the occasion.

Some 37 million people live with HIV around the world, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), which in July warned against complacency slowing the fight against the global epidemic.