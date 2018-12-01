University of Fort Hare set to suspend three top officials
Three University of Fort Hare employees have on Friday received notice of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension.
The employees are residences manager Thobeka Hashula, residence administrator, Nontombi Mahala and admissions officer, Mandisi Njoba.
In a statement sent to the university community by the interim deputy vice chancellor professor, John Hendricks, the university could not disclose details of the nature of the allegation against them, “in order to avoid prejudicing their rights”.
“It should be noted that at this stage these are notices of an intention to be placed on precautionary suspension, which may or may not lead to a precautionary suspension,” he said.
Hendricks said they would endeavour to keep the university community informed. “When appropriate, and without infringement on the rights of the colleagues mentioned, the university will issue a further statement on the outcome of the process,” he said.