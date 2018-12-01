South Africa

University of Fort Hare set to suspend three top officials

By Sino Majangaza - 01 December 2018 - 13:58
.Three UFH employees have received notice of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension
.Three UFH employees have received notice of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension
Image: File

Three University of Fort Hare employees have on Friday received notice of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension.

The employees are residences manager Thobeka Hashula, residence administrator, Nontombi Mahala and admissions officer, Mandisi Njoba.

In a statement sent to the university community by the interim deputy vice chancellor professor, John Hendricks, the university could not disclose details of the nature of the allegation against them, “in order to avoid prejudicing their rights”.

Fort Hare University probes xenophobic remarks

Student groups relate by nationality on the campus.
News
3 days ago

“It should be noted that at this stage these are notices of an intention to be placed on precautionary suspension, which may or may not lead to a precautionary suspension,” he said.

Hendricks said they would endeavour to keep the university community informed. “When appropriate, and without infringement on the rights of the colleagues mentioned, the university will issue a further statement on the outcome of the process,” he said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
X