University of Fort Hare set to suspend three top officials

Three University of Fort Hare employees have on Friday received notice of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension.

The employees are residences manager Thobeka Hashula, residence administrator, Nontombi Mahala and admissions officer, Mandisi Njoba.

In a statement sent to the university community by the interim deputy vice chancellor professor, John Hendricks, the university could not disclose details of the nature of the allegation against them, “in order to avoid prejudicing their rights”.