Former US president George H.W. Bush dead at 94

Former US president George H.W. Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, died Friday at age 94, his family announced.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W. Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

Bush's passing comes just months after the death in April of his wife and revered first lady Barbara Bush - his "most beloved woman in the world" - to whom he was married for 73 years.