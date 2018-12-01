After 17 years at Investec‚ Peggy Sue Khumalo is the first black woman to head the Standard Bank wealth unit.

According to Business Day‚ the former Miss SA will start her new job in February.

This year has been one of firsts in business‚ politics‚ sport and education as organisations and public structures diversify and transform.

Here are five firsts that recently made headlines:

1. UK's first black female history professor

Cameroonian Olivette Otele is the first black women in the UK to be awarded a professorship in history.

Otele became a professor at the University of Bath in October‚ specialising in collective memory and geopolitics.

"Historians are a very close-knit group. It's not surprising that there's only two of us (black professors). First a black man was appointed two years ago and now me‚ " she told BBC.

2. Tuks appoints its first black vice-chancellor