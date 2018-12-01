Stage 1 rotational loadshedding will be implemented from 9am on Saturday and is likely to continue until 10pm‚ Eskom said.

“Stage 1 calls for 1000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Load-shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout‚” the electricity provider said.

It reminded consumers to treat all electrical points as live during the loadshedding.