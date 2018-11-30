A Cape Town hairdresser accused of sexually assaulting his client went far beyond the service she was expecting‚ according to the police.

The 37-year-old man wept in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday as he explained to journalists the business he lost after he was arrested following accusations from a former client.

The man‚ who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded in court‚ said he gave his “signature massage” to a 28-year-old woman‚ the complainant in the case‚ who had been a regular customer at his shop.

According to the witness statement by the victim‚ he rubbed his penis against her back and fondled her breasts after he threaded her eyebrows in an incident that took place on October 6 at his salon in Athlone.