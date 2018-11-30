Cosatu singing its old tune of opening workers' bank

In a move that seeks to shake up existing ownership patterns in the financial sector, trade union federation Cosatu has resuscitated its old resolution to establish a workers' bank.

This is to ensure workers have access to credit facilities which they often do not qualify for at the country's four major banks.

Several studies by the Public Service Commission have found that the majority of the country's public servants, who are mostly Cosatu members, are over-indebted and are not eligible for home loans.

Yesterday, the federation announced that its central executive committee meeting that sat this week decided it should undertake research projects to explore the workers' bank model. "This is our old resolution that is very necessary now that we are faced with an economic crisis," said Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

"Workers have no say in how the current commercial banks should benefit society."

The decision to form a workers' bank stems from a 2009 Cosatu national congress which resolved to put in place a process that will result in the establishment of a workers' bank.