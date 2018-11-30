Charitable grandfather wins R29m Lotto 'blessing'

A grandfather from Pretoria is R29m richer after winning the Lotto and has called his win a blessing in his golden years.

Lottery operator Ithuba spokesperson Naledi Masopha said the man was one of two Lotto Plus 1 winners on November 24.

“The winner says that he is a regular Lotto and PowerBall player and has been playing for many years.”

He spent R50 last week and chose his numbers using QuickPick.

He claimed his prize from the Lotto’s offices on Thursday, accompanied by his son.

Masopha said the winner has been a community leader for decades.

“He has been running an old-age home in his community since 1980, committed to taking care of the elderly. He later started another centre, taking care of children living with disabilities.

"He has sustained both organisations with the help of funding from different donors and some of his own money. The winner says that [the prize] money will go a long way in helping him expand the impact of his organisations,” Masopha said.